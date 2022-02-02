If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.
Home
>
Jigsaw Puzzle: Numen Lumen
Jigsaw Puzzle: Numen Lumen
Featured News and Stories
Here’s a riddle for you: even at night, sunbeams shine on Alumni Park’s Progress Point. Put this jigsaw together to shine some light on the answer....
How old is the UW compared to other schools in the United States?
Over the years, UW–Madison has hosted many leading speakers of the civil rights movement. But how well do you know that history? Match the names to the photos and put them in the order in which each of these speakers first appeared on campus....
Watch the livestream and Q & A with two leading experts who will discuss our progress and prospects in fighting COVID-19.
Read about Alvin Thomas’s work and how he’s seeking to build up Black and low-income communities around the world.
Professor Ajay Sethi has become a go-to source for finding good pandemic information — and avoiding misinformation.
Here’s a riddle for you: even at night, sunbeams shine on Alumni Park’s Progress Point. Put this jigsaw together to shine some light on the answer....
How old is the UW compared to other schools in the United States?
Over the years, UW–Madison has hosted many leading speakers of the civil rights movement. But how well do you know that history? Match the names to the photos and put them in the order in which each of these speakers first appeared on campus....
Watch the livestream and Q & A with two leading experts who will discuss our progress and prospects in fighting COVID-19.
Read about Alvin Thomas’s work and how he’s seeking to build up Black and low-income communities around the world.
Professor Ajay Sethi has become a go-to source for finding good pandemic information — and avoiding misinformation.
Here’s a riddle for you: even at night, sunbeams shine on Alumni Park’s Progress Point. Put this jigsaw together to shine some light on the answer....
How old is the UW compared to other schools in the United States?
Over the years, UW–Madison has hosted many leading speakers of the civil rights movement. But how well do you know that history? Match the names to the photos and put them in the order in which each of these speakers first appeared on campus....
Watch the livestream and Q & A with two leading experts who will discuss our progress and prospects in fighting COVID-19.
Read about Alvin Thomas’s work and how he’s seeking to build up Black and low-income communities around the world.
Professor Ajay Sethi has become a go-to source for finding good pandemic information — and avoiding misinformation.