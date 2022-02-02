Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Jigsaw Puzzle: Numen Lumen

Jigsaw Puzzle: Numen Lumen

February 02, 2022

If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

Jigsaw Puzzle: Numen Lumen

Here’s a riddle for you: even at night, sunbeams shine on Alumni Park’s Progress Point. Put this jigsaw together to shine some light on the answer....

Read More >