Klenke to lead UW-Madison’s International Alumni Relations

MADISON, Wis. — Lora Klenke, a leader with nearly 20 years of experience in international development, is directing new efforts to connect the University of Wisconsin-Madison and alumni around the globe.

Klenke will serve alumni and advance the university’s position as a global leader through her work as the managing director of international alumni relations. The newly created position is a partnership of the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the UW-Madison Division of International Studies.

Following her recent service as vice president of international business development with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Klenke brings ties to university faculty and staff, and a deep understanding of the university’s global reach. She is a 1994 UW-Madison alumna.

Her previous experience also includes developing global agricultural economic-development programs with the State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection. She currently serves on the boards of directors for the Midwest U.S. Japan Association, the Wisconsin China Initiative and the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.

“Our university community includes more than 14,000 UW-Madison alumni who live, work, and make positive impacts in cities outside the United States,” says Paula Bonner MS’78, president of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “Lora’s passion for international connections will spark new kinds of conversations among our alumni and add new meaning to the power of the worldwide Wisconsin alumni network.”

In her new role, Klenke will build on efforts to engage UW-Madison graduates, families and friends in a network supporting UW-Madison and its alumni. Collaborating with the Office of Corporate Relations and other campus partners, she’ll also facilitate business, industry and higher education connections to develop Wisconsin’s economy.

“This university is fortunate to have Lora’s understanding of the difference in global cultures — particularly across Asia — as well as her strong command of cross-cultural communication as we continue to build relationships and lifelong friendships with Badgers around the world,” says Guido Podesta, vice provost and dean of the Division of International Studies.