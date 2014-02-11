Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Badger Insider

>

In Numen We Trust

In Numen We Trust

One of the great mysteries of UW-Madison is the university’s seal, a vaguely creepy-looking design showing the rays of the sun over an upturned eye, and the rhyming motto “Numen Lumen.”

John Allen
February 11, 2014
Badger Insider >

An emblem of the University of Wisconsin “Numen Lumen” seal is pictured on a marble wall in Engineering Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Sept. 23, 2010. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison)

One of the great mysteries of UW-Madison is the university’s seal, a vaguely creepy-looking design showing the rays of the sun over an upturned eye, and the rhyming motto “Numen Lumen.” Sometimes, when the UW is feeling particularly pretentious, it includes the Latin phrase Universitatis Wisconsinensis Sigillum, which means “the seal of the University of Wisconsin.” The symbols look so odd and cryptic that people will believe almost anything you tell them about our sigillum: it’s Masonic, it’s gnostic, it’s ophthalmic. And since its origin is shadowed in the mists of time, you’d have a hard time proving anyone’s claims wrong.

One thing you may not know: old Numen Lumen here wasn’t the UW’s first seal — a fifty-cent piece was. Or at least so said early professor James Butler. It seems that back in 1848, when the UW’s first paperwork was drawn up, no one had a seal to make it look all official. So somebody — history does not record who — took out a coin and pressed its back side down on the documents, leaving the impression of a trusty bald eagle.

By 1854, the board of regents decided this was no longer good enough. It asked then-UW president John Lathrop to procure a seal, and evidently he drew up its design himself. It seems that he came up with the motto “Numen Lumen,” combining one of the Latin words meaning God and one of the Latin words meaning light. Various translations have been proposed — “God is the light,” “God our light,” etc. — but no one involved with the seal’s creation ever said exactly what was meant.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Assigned Reading: David P. Fields

To cut down on debt and save money for tuition, David Fields MA ’09, PhD ’17 took a break from his own education to teach in South Korea. The experience inspired Fields to continue studying Korean history and U.S.-Korean relations thro...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
Assigned Reading,
News
story

Veterans Day: One Day for Centuries of Service

Veterans Day honors all people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during times of conflict and peace. The UW is proud to have seen many of th...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
News