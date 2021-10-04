Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

Forward March

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innovation.

October 04, 2021
On Wisconsin >
UW band director Corey Pompey
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

A Storybook Romance

Husband-and-wife alumni Kevin Henkes x’83 and Laura Dronzek ’82, MFA’93 collaborate on timeless children’s books.

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Entrepreneurship