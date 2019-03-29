Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Badger Insider

>

Finals Frenzy: You’ve Had This Nightmare, Too

Finals Frenzy: You’ve Had This Nightmare, Too

Badger Insider readers shared their final-exam horror stories with us, and we heard everything — from studying the wrong material to misreading the exam location. Here are all of the memories we received.

March 29, 2019
Badger Insider >
UW students studying at the Union South.

Finals Frenzy

I still have nightmares of going into a final exam being totally unprepared even though I took my last final in May 1962.
Dolores Adler Erlebacher ’62
Skokie, Illinois

I am 82 and graduated from Wisconsin in 1962 with a BBA. I still dream once in a while about having a final in a class that I have not studied for or maybe even haven't gone to all semester. Glad when I wake up and realize it is only a dream.
Jerry Doran ’62
Minneapolis

How about the reoccurring nightmares that you forgot to go to a class all semester!!!
Pamela Crawford MS’92
Westfield, Wisconsin

So I am one of those people who “slew finals with the utmost confidence” (mostly). But throughout my undergrad and graduate education, and for quite a while thereafter, I had the following recurring nightmare: The dream takes place the night before final exams. I have just remembered that I had registered for an “easy-A,” ‘blow-off,” general-studies course; and the final exam is tomorrow! The entire grade in this course hinges on the final exam; but I did not attend a single lecture, and did none of the required reading. There is no way I can cram an entire semester of work into a single night! The horror.

I have related this story to many people over the years and it is remarkable how many of them have had almost the same recurring nightmare. You guys should do a poll.
John Jeanneret ’80
Western Springs, Illinois

My roommates and I would “study” for finals by going up to Science Hall on the fifth floor and when we were done, would take the fire escape down. To this day, I still have dreams that I did not complete an exam for an English class that I needed for graduation.
Nick LoCicero ’82
Oak Creek, Wisconsin

I never missed an exam, but I still have dreams that I did. Or dreams that I signed up for a class but forgot to attend.
Terrance Nayes ’73, ’73
Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Assigned Reading: David P. Fields

To cut down on debt and save money for tuition, David Fields MA ’09, PhD ’17 took a break from his own education to teach in South Korea. The experience inspired Fields to continue studying Korean history and U.S.-Korean relations thro...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
Assigned Reading,
News
story

Veterans Day: One Day for Centuries of Service

Veterans Day honors all people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during times of conflict and peace. The UW is proud to have seen many of th...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
News