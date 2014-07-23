Williams-Maclin named WAA’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion

MADISON, Wis. — Tracy Williams-Maclin, a nationally recognized leader in building partnerships across multicultural communities, has been named the new director of diversity and inclusion at the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Williams-Maclin is a researcher and consultant with experience in education and nonprofit leadership. She recently led implementation of the National Latino and Hispanic Organization Research Project for the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

Her experience also includes leadership for the Greater Milwaukee Foundation; a partnership of the African American Chamber of Commerce and Milwaukee Public Schools; and service as Director of the Office of Multicultural Relations at Cardinal Stritch University.

“Tracy is known for her innovative approach to collaboration and building communities through trust, commitment and volunteer engagement,” says Paula Bonner MS’78, president of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “The pride of our alumni will grow even greater as Tracy brings her expertise to advance how we amplify the alumni voice and grow the power of the University of Wisconsin-Madison alumni network.”

As WAA’s director of diversity and inclusion, Williams-Maclin will build on the association’s engagement with alumni from diverse backgrounds, identities and cultures, including LGBT, African American, Native American, Hispanic/Latino/Latina and Asian/Southeast Asian communities.

She’ll also advance WAA and UW-Madison efforts to grow appreciation for diverse and inclusive alumni and student experiences by collaborating with campus partners, including the Chief Diversity Officer and the Dean of Students.

Williams-Maclin’s education includes a bachelor’s degree in individual and family development with a minor in psychology from Northern Illinois University, a master’s degree in Business Management from Cardinal Stritch University, and additional study at Harvard University and New York University.