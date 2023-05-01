Since UW students just finished their finals, we thought it only fair to put our lifelong Badgers to the test, too. Let’s see how closely you’ve been reading your monthly issue of digital Badger Insider — or how skilled you are at sifting through your inbox for the answers. (Hey, we never said it wasn’t open-note!)
Home
>
Digital Badger Insider Final Exam
Digital Badger Insider Final Exam
Related News and Stories
Global economist Dana Peterson projects an inevitable recession — but without devastating consequences in the labor market.
These fluffy, flavorful matzo balls are a must-make recipe any time of year.
Every piece of the Hamel Music Center is a work of art — even the seating.
STEM educator and ambassador Jay Flores ’12 shares tips for supporting budding scientists.
Meet the UW researchers and alumni exploring the origins of life and the mysteries of the universe.
As one of the nation’s leading research institutions, UW–Madison provides a wealth of opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to explore the...
Match these memorable moments with the event at which they happened.
There she is: Miss America. But Grace Stanke x’23 is a very UW Miss America. She’s a violinist and nuclear engineer, and she means to h...
Global economist Dana Peterson projects an inevitable recession — but without devastating consequences in the labor market.
These fluffy, flavorful matzo balls are a must-make recipe any time of year.
Every piece of the Hamel Music Center is a work of art — even the seating.
STEM educator and ambassador Jay Flores ’12 shares tips for supporting budding scientists.
Meet the UW researchers and alumni exploring the origins of life and the mysteries of the universe.
As one of the nation’s leading research institutions, UW–Madison provides a wealth of opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to explore the...
Match these memorable moments with the event at which they happened.
There she is: Miss America. But Grace Stanke x’23 is a very UW Miss America. She’s a violinist and nuclear engineer, and she means to h...
Global economist Dana Peterson projects an inevitable recession — but without devastating consequences in the labor market.
These fluffy, flavorful matzo balls are a must-make recipe any time of year.
Every piece of the Hamel Music Center is a work of art — even the seating.
STEM educator and ambassador Jay Flores ’12 shares tips for supporting budding scientists.
Meet the UW researchers and alumni exploring the origins of life and the mysteries of the universe.
As one of the nation’s leading research institutions, UW–Madison provides a wealth of opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to explore the...
Match these memorable moments with the event at which they happened.
There she is: Miss America. But Grace Stanke x’23 is a very UW Miss America. She’s a violinist and nuclear engineer, and she means to h...