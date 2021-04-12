Day of the Badger a Huge Success

MADISON, WI (April 9, 2021) — More than $2.7 million was raised to help address the greatest needs on the UW–Madison campus during the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s second annual Day of the Badger event April 6–7.

More than 5,000 gifts were pledged to more than 100 categories, including:

Chancellor’s Annual Fund: This fund empowers Chancellor Blank to address the UW’s most urgent needs as they arise and evolve.

Emergency Student Support: This grant ensures that UW students can live the Wisconsin Experience no matter their economic background.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Gifts to the Raimey-Noland Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Fund support campus-wide efforts to promote a welcoming community at UW–Madison.

“We are so grateful to all of the alumni and friends of UW–Madison who stepped up to help meet critical needs,” said John Grice, senior managing director of annual giving. “These funds will be distributed in the next days and weeks to help students and the university accomplish its many important goals.”

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a nearly $320 million budget deficit for the university, causing many students to suffer financial difficulties. While continued state and federal support is still needed, the generosity of alumni and friends of the university will positively impact areas across campus.

As of noon on Friday, April 9, here are the current numbers

Amount Raised: $2,742,957

Total Gifts: 5,782

Total Length of Day of the Badger: 1848 minutes

Alumni also overwhelmingly responded online to calls for their most impactful UW memories and their reasons for supporting the university. Check out the hashtag #dayofthebadger on social platforms, or go to dayofthebadger.org to see a compilation of the incredible Badger spirit.

Media Information