Digital Freebies

As a Badger grad, you know that one of the best parts of UW alumnihood is sharing (read: bragging about) your Badger roots far and wide — including in the digital sphere. We want to help you deck your tech with full-on Badger Pride!

Screensavers and Frames

Punch up your social media profile with some Badger flair!

GIFs

However you pronounce them (“jifs? giffs?”), they take your texts and chats to a fun new level.

Virtual Backgrounds

Want to lead that project meeting from Camp Randall? Show a prospective employer that you’re a #UWGrad? Now you can video conference in true Badger fashion. Choose your favorite photo below to download video-call backgrounds, social media cover photos, and computer and phone wallpapers!

Professional Backgrounds

#UWGrad
Wisconsin Pennant Flag
Class of 2022
Badger Room
Triangular Texture
Varsity Texture
Proud Alum

Badger Pride Backgrounds

Spring-Summer

Bascom Sunshine
Carillon Tower
Madison Skyline
Well Red Bucky Enjoying the Sunset
Terrace in the Afternoon
Picnic Point
Capitol from Bascom
Allen Gardens
W Flower Bed

Fall-Winter

Cool Sunset over the Madison Skyline
Carillon Tower on a Snowy Afternoon
Winter Wonderland Featuring Bascom Hall
Red Gym on a Cold Winter Afternoon
Well Red Bucky Admires an icy Lake Mendota

Instructions for Video Conference Backgrounds:

  1. Download your favorite background and save it to your computer, tablet, or phone.
  2. Add it to your video-conferencing platform of choice as a virtual background before your next call. 
  3. Show it off and make everyone else jealous! 
  4. Share a screenshot of yourself with us on social media @wisalumni using #BadgerAtHome, #UWGrad, and #BadgerPride.

Platform-Specific Instructions