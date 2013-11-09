Can Congress Govern? Gridlock, Polarization and Budget Politics

Congress is mired in gridlock and partisan politics. Public approval of Congress is at record lows. Party polarization in Congress is at record highs. And nothing seems to get done in Washington. While Congress narrowly averted defaulting on the debt, it still struggles to pass a budget. Join professor David Canon as he explores the context of gridlock and polarization in Congress, outlines the stakes of the current budget battles and discusses how Washington gridlock is harming our international standing.