Importance of Green Job Creation for Women And Youth

Shams Banihani ’03, from the United Nations Development Programme discusses the importance of green jobs and their potential to provide women and youth employment.

March 09, 2013
Global Hot Spots >

Shams Banihani '03, United Nations Development Programme
From Global Hot Spots March 2013

In 2011, 74.8 million youth worldwide were unemployed and it is predicted that half a billion young people will join the workforce within the next decade. At the same time, the number of green jobs is on the rise and expected to be an economic driver for years to come. The importance of green jobs with the potential to provide women and youth decent employment while also preserving the environment is the focus of this presentation, as well as examples of green jobs that have been successfully implemented by local governments in developing countries.

