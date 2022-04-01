Bucky List: Agricultural Research Stations

UW students and faculty don’t simply rely on soil samples to study best agricultural and conservation practices. Instead, the UW sends its researchers to the source.

Wisconsin’s natural resources are abundantly beautiful and varied. So, to study and maintain the state’s offerings properly, researchers need firsthand access to different corners of the state. The College of Agricultural and Life Sciences ensures this access through its system of 12 agricultural research stations (ARS), with each one representing a unique region of Wisconsin and emphasizing different research priorities. Despite having various areas of focus, researchers at these stations are united in forwarding agricultural practices and preserving Wisconsin’s natural resources in a way that benefits the state’s environment and economy. Here are just five of the ARS that study everything from the well-manicured turf beneath your feet to the sweet cherries in your Door County salsa.

Photo by Sevie Kenyon

1. Arlington Research Station

Location: Arlington

Acreage: 2,021 acres

Research Focus: Interdisciplinary; an all-purpose research facility for CALS

Quick Fact: In 1955, before the UW officially owned the main swath of land that makes up Arlington Research Station, administrators were already carving terraces and channels into the land to prevent soil erosion and protect waterways.

Photo by Michael P. King

2. Peninsular Research Station

Location: Sturgeon Bay

Acreage: 120 acres

Research Focus: Fruit agriculture and pest control

Quick Fact: The Peninsular ARS hosts the U.S. Potato Genebank, the world’s largest collection of potato species.

Photo by Michael P. King

3. Marshfield Research Station

Location: Stratford

Acreage: 1,250 acres comprising two separate farm sites

Research Focus: Dairy farm management; soil and water conservation practices specific to central Wisconsin

Quick Fact: The Marshfield ARS is also home to the USDA’s Environmentally Integrated Dairy Management Research Unit, which is dedicated to ensuring that Wisconsin’s legacy as a dairy-farming state is environmentally sustainable.

Photo by Sevie Kenyon

4. O. J. Noer Turfgrass Research and Education Facility

Location: Verona

Acreage: 26 acres

Research Focus: Turfgrass varieties and management, including lawns, golf courses, and sod

Quick Fact: Between yards, parks, sod farms, and more, there’s an estimated 300,000 acres of turfgrass in Wisconsin, making it one of the state’s largest crops.

Photo by Michael P. King

5. Kemp Natural Resources Station