Broken Bow recorded a sole LP, Arrival, at Madison’s Full Compass Studio in 1980. The album’s title track and songs “Runnin’” and “Thought of Leavin’ You” have been described as acoustic pop stylings that recall the rock band America. Broken Bow’s lineup included singers and guitarists Chip Duncan ’77 and Helt Oncale, bassist Steve Barr, pedal steel guitarist Dan Showalter and drummer Rick Tacey. Duncan went on to become a well-known independent documentary filmmaker, while Oncale has enjoyed a successful music career in Germany.
Copies of Arrival are hard to come by. Your best bet is to check with record collectors who have an appreciation for music and history.