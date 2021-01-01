Broken Bow recorded a sole LP, Arrival, at Madison’s Full Compass Studio in 1980. The album’s title track and songs “Runnin’” and “Thought of Leavin’ You” have been described as acoustic pop stylings that recall the rock band America. Broken Bow’s lineup included singers and guitarists Chip Duncan ’77 and Helt Oncale, bassist Steve Barr, pedal steel guitarist Dan Showalter and drummer Rick Tacey. Duncan went on to become a well-known independent documentary filmmaker, while Oncale has enjoyed a successful music career in Germany.