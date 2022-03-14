Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

The UW Now

>

Baseball and Big Data: Revolutions in Sport

Baseball and Big Data: Revolutions in Sport

Watch lightning talks with leading experts at the forefront of sports and operations research.

March 14, 2022
The UW Now >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

The Invasion of Ukraine

Watch the livestream and Q & A with leading experts who will discuss the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe.

Read More >
The UW Now,
News
story

Inflation, the Federal Reserve’s Dilemma, and the Stock Market

Watch the livestream and Q & A with leading experts who will discuss key issues at the intersection of policy and the economy.

Read More >
The UW Now,
News