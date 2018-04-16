Badgers take issues to Wisconsin legislators

MADISON, WI (April 16, 2018) — More than 100 University of Wisconsin–Madison alumni, students, and friends gathered at the state capitol in Madison to let their voices be heard as part of the annual UW–Madison Day. The Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) organized the day of outreach to members of the state legislature and their staff members.

The day began with a lunch meeting to discuss the key issues facing UW–Madison. Chancellor Rebecca Blank urged participants to thank state lawmakers for increasing UW funding in the latest budget. Blank also reminded the audience that UW–Madison contributes $24 to the state economy for every $1 spent on the university — value that is sometimes lost in the headlines of the day. Blank also discussed the new Bucky’s Tuition Promise program, which covers four years of tuition and segregated fees for any incoming freshman from Wisconsin whose family’s annual household adjusted gross income is $56,000 or less: roughly the median family income in Wisconsin.

State representatives Dave Murphy (R-Greenville) and Chris Taylor (D-Madison) JD’95, also spoke to the audience about supporting UW–Madison. Taylor emphasized the economic impact of the UW on Wisconsin, saying that the UW System generates $15 billion for the state economy each year including 193,000 jobs. Taylor’s message to fellow lawmakers was, “If you support the UW, you should fund it.”

The red-and-white–clad Badger contingent then fanned out across the state capitol for meetings with lawmakers and their legislative staffs.

“These Badgers bring a real passion for their school and their state,” said Mike Fahey, managing director of state and university relations for WAA and a 1989 UW–Madison alumnus. “They came to the capitol today to tell their UW stories to lawmakers and make sure these legislators are supporting UW–Madison now and in the future.”