Home
>
Badger Fun
Badger Fun
June 11, 2021
Share This Story
Related News and Stories
To cut down on debt and save money for tuition, David Fields MA ’09, PhD ’17 took a break from his own education to teach in South Korea. The experience inspired Fields to continue studying Korean history and U.S.-Korean relations thro...
Veterans Day honors all people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during times of conflict and peace. The UW is proud to have seen many of th...
Professor Paul Wilson argues that the best source for energy is to have a good mix.
Is it a bird? Is it a badger? See if you can reconstruct this mysterious mascot mash-up.
Get into the Homecoming spirit with this Badger-y jigsaw puzzle.
The UW has no shortage of beautiful sights. Look closer, and you’ll see these stunning installations placed throughout campus.
Some artists create on a monumental scale. These UW artists use small materials to tell their epic stories.
Cast on to your next favorite hobby with these beginner tips from international knit-lebrity, Susan Anderson.
Chris Walker, professor of dance and director of UW Division of the Arts, had his life changed by a UW professor’s book. Now he’s offering his own recommendations.”
To cut down on debt and save money for tuition, David Fields MA ’09, PhD ’17 took a break from his own education to teach in South Korea. The experience inspired Fields to continue studying Korean history and U.S.-Korean relations thro...
Veterans Day honors all people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during times of conflict and peace. The UW is proud to have seen many of th...
Professor Paul Wilson argues that the best source for energy is to have a good mix.
Is it a bird? Is it a badger? See if you can reconstruct this mysterious mascot mash-up.
Get into the Homecoming spirit with this Badger-y jigsaw puzzle.
The UW has no shortage of beautiful sights. Look closer, and you’ll see these stunning installations placed throughout campus.
Some artists create on a monumental scale. These UW artists use small materials to tell their epic stories.
Cast on to your next favorite hobby with these beginner tips from international knit-lebrity, Susan Anderson.
Chris Walker, professor of dance and director of UW Division of the Arts, had his life changed by a UW professor’s book. Now he’s offering his own recommendations.”
To cut down on debt and save money for tuition, David Fields MA ’09, PhD ’17 took a break from his own education to teach in South Korea. The experience inspired Fields to continue studying Korean history and U.S.-Korean relations thro...
Veterans Day honors all people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during times of conflict and peace. The UW is proud to have seen many of th...
Professor Paul Wilson argues that the best source for energy is to have a good mix.
Is it a bird? Is it a badger? See if you can reconstruct this mysterious mascot mash-up.
Get into the Homecoming spirit with this Badger-y jigsaw puzzle.
The UW has no shortage of beautiful sights. Look closer, and you’ll see these stunning installations placed throughout campus.
Some artists create on a monumental scale. These UW artists use small materials to tell their epic stories.
Cast on to your next favorite hobby with these beginner tips from international knit-lebrity, Susan Anderson.
Chris Walker, professor of dance and director of UW Division of the Arts, had his life changed by a UW professor’s book. Now he’s offering his own recommendations.”