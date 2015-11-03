Badger Family: Slam Dunk

Skip Navigation

Five children, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Allison Arlt Suchon '03
November 03, 2015
Badger Insider >

After serving in the navy, Ralph Wilcox x’48 began his college career by taking courses at Michigan and Iowa. He then transferred to the University of Wisconsin, where he met Lucille Koehl ’47. Lucille was the first person in her family to go to college, and the first of three generations of Badgers. Bucking tradition, Ralph left school to marry Lucille. They now have five children, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Following in their Badger footsteps are their oldest daughter, Linda Wilcox Arlt x’71, and two grandchildren, Nicholas Arlt ’01 and Allison Arlt Suchon ’03. This spring, the family celebrated Lucille’s 90th birthday. She got a special gift: meeting Bronson Koenig x’17, who was at the same restaurant celebrating a record-breaking basketball season.

From left to right: Allison Arlt Suchon ’03, Lucille Koehl Wilcox ’47, Ralph Wilcox x’48, Linda Wilcox Arlt x’71, and Nicholas Arlt ’01.

