All about Brackets

It’s March, which means that the world (or at least the world of college sports) is focused on the basketball court. March Madness — now shorthand for the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Championship — tipped off this week. Last night’s game against Virginia Tech marked the 23rd time that the Badgers have played in the tournament. The first was during the 1940–41 season, when they ended up winning the whole thing. The 1947 team made it to the Elite Eight, but then the Badgers didn’t see another tournament until 1994, when they reached the second round. A few years later, in 1997, they made it into the first round. This season puts the Badgers on a 19-year streak in tournament appearances, having made it as far as the national championships in 2015 (which they ultimately lost. But we don’t want to talk about it).