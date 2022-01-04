Officially, Wisconsin’s motto is “Forward”; unofficially, the motto is “Winter: the Finest Nine Months of the Year.” UW students know how to make the most of ice and snow, and on these cold days, we wanted to give you a little indoor fun, reliving some classic Badger outdoor fun. Solve this jigsaw, and see Frosty visit the Kohl Center.
And Two Eyes Made Out of Kohl
