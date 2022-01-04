Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Badger Insider

>

And Two Eyes Made Out of Kohl

And Two Eyes Made Out of Kohl

John Allen
January 04, 2022
Badger Insider >

Officially, Wisconsin’s motto is “Forward”; unofficially, the motto is “Winter: the Finest Nine Months of the Year.” UW students know how to make the most of ice and snow, and on these cold days, we wanted to give you a little indoor fun, reliving some classic Badger outdoor fun. Solve this jigsaw, and see Frosty visit the Kohl Center.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

How to Design a Board Game, with Dave Beck

Dave Beck MA’06, MFA’07 turned a childhood passion for game-playing into a career. Now this professor of design at UW–Stout shares how to tur...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
2000s,
Alumni Profiles
story

Assigned Reading: David P. Fields

To cut down on debt and save money for tuition, David Fields MA ’09, PhD ’17 took a break from his own education to teach in South Korea. The experience inspired Fields to continue studying Korean history and U.S.-Korean relations thro...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
Assigned Reading,
News