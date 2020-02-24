Skip Navigation

An Exercise in Grief

A new memoir provides a loving and candid look at the author’s relationship with — and sudden loss of — her father, New York Times journalist David Carr.

Erin Lee Carr ’10
February 24, 2020
Both twins with dad
