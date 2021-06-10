Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

Aliens among Us

Aliens among Us

Retired professor David Jacobs MA’68, PhD’73 has become a controversial authority on reports of alien abduction.

Bryan Suzan
June 10, 2021
On Wisconsin >
Illustration of a UFO
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports