A Puzzling Creature

Is it a bird? Is it a badger? See if you can reconstruct this mysterious mascot mash-up.

John Allen
November 01, 2021
Traditions tend to endure, whether they are beloved or otherwise. If we asked UW alumni to rank their favorite November traditions, the top of the list would include the Thanksgiving feast and football Saturdays. Somewhat farther down (only slightly more popular than the end of daylight saving time) would be the annual return of Burkey. Since he first appeared a few years ago, this mustelid-galliform hybrid has become a fixture at Badger homes. Solve this jigsaw, and then print out Burkey and color him in.

