A Civil-Rights Pioneer

Bryan Suzan
March 06, 2018
The influence of Lloyd Barbee LLB’56, a civil-rights leader and lawyer in the 1960s and ’70s, lives on through Justice for All: Selected Writings of Lloyd A. Barbee, which was edited by Barbee’s daughter and civil rights lawyer Daphne Barbee-Wooten ’75.
