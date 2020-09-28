Your favorite sweatered mustelid is turning 80 years old — we have no idea how old that is in badger years — but to celebrate a new decade of life, we’re taking a look back and sharing some of our favorite facts about Bucky Badger.
Home
>
80 Facts about Bucky
80 Facts about Bucky
Your favorite sweatered mustelid is turning 80 years old — we have no idea how old that is in badger years — but to celebrate a new decade of life, we’re taking a look back and sharing some of our favorite facts about Bucky Badger.
September 28, 2020
Related News and Stories
To cut down on debt and save money for tuition, David Fields MA ’09, PhD ’17 took a break from his own education to teach in South Korea. The experience inspired Fields to continue studying Korean history and U.S.-Korean relations thro...
Veterans Day honors all people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during times of conflict and peace. The UW is proud to have seen many of th...