Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

6 Classes

6 Classes

Bryan Suzan
December 01, 2017
On Wisconsin >
If you had been a female student at the UW in the late 1860s, your first year would have included the not-so-challenging courses listed below. For a brief period in its early days, the University of Wisconsin had a special college known as the Female College.
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports