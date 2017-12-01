Skip Navigation

5 Winter Olympians to Watch

Bryan Suzan
December 01, 2017
When the Winter Olympics open February 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, these Badger alumni will represent the United States as members of the U.S. women’s hockey team. The squad won silver in the last two winter games, but is coming off of its fourth consecutive world title.
