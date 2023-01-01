Give to Local Scholarships

Each year the University of Wisconsin Mile-High Alumni Chapter is able to give partial tuition support for many Colorado students studying at UW-Madison. The grants have ranged from $500 to $1,750 per student per year. The amount available each year depends on the success of local fund-raising efforts.

The Mile High Badgers award tuition assistance scholarships to selected Colorado students who attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During the year, we depend on the generosity of Colorado Badgers like you to make this scholarship program possible. This is a great way to spread the name of the University of Wisconsin, and encourage students from Colorado to attend our great university.