Chapter Membership

Objective

The Chapter shall be similar to those of the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA), namely to promote in an organized manner the best interests of the University of Wisconsin-Madison (University) in establishing closer contact between the University and the greater Las Vegas area. As an alumni chapter existing in harmony with the WAA, the Chapter’s objectives are to provide opportunities for alumni to engage locally, to identify and nurture volunteer leaders, to celebrate alumni who make a difference in their communities and to showcase the Badger spirit to current and future alumni.

Membership

The Chapter provides equal opportunities for membership to all University and University of Wisconsin System (UW-System) alumni and friends regardless of race, color, sex, age, creed, disability, national origin, sexual orientation, marital status or any other basis prohibited by state or federal laws. The University is a part of the UW-System and is one of the largest systems of public higher education in the country consisting of 13 four-year universities and 13 freshman-sophomore UW Colleges campuses. Any individual who has been a student of UW-System or who has an honorable interest in the University shall be entitled to membership in the Chapter. This organization expressly encourages spouses of UW-System alumni or friends of the University to be included in any activity in which they wish to participate.

Membership is free and you do not need to be a member of the WAA to join. The Chapter respects your right to privacy and will not share personal contact information with any third parties. The Las Vegas Chapter follows the WAA Privacy Statement.

Members receive email notifications of upcoming events and the pride of knowing that they are keeping the Badger spirit alive in the greater Las Vegas area. Visit our website for chapter events and activities!