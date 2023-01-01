Skip Navigation

Past Recipients

2022 Scholarship winners:

  • Tayler Carlson, Waupaca High School
  • Camille Clark, Lourdes Academy High School
  • Kendall Diedrick, Kimberly High School
  • Maribel Glodowski, New London High School
  • Marie Jobe, Neenah High School
  • Marina Kaurin, Menasha  High School
  • Gracie Mastey, Brillion High School
  • Kristen Patterson, Winneconne High School
  • Victoria Rens, Menasha High School
  • Gillian Schatz, Oshkosh West High School
  • Katelyn Sohrweide, Chilton High School

2021 Scholarship winners:

  • Arisai Alamilla, Appleton East High School
  • Lindsey Larson, Appleton West High School
  • Kung Lee, Hortonville High School
  • Quintin Longland, Kaukauna High School
  • Rona Lor, Appleton West High School
  • Michael James Mathusek, Winneconne High School
  • Rachelle Navarro, Kimberly High School
  • Antone Posselt, Hortonville High School
  • Lofton Putzer, Appleton North High School
  • Maggie Salm, Appleton North High School

2020 Scholarship winners:

2019 Scholarship winners:

  • Alexandra “Allie” Ho, Kimberly High School
  • Corinne Banks, Menasha Senior High School
  • John Terlap, Neenah High School
  • Alexander Grey, Oshkosh West High School
  • Michelle Thao, Oshkosh North High School
  • Morgan Monty, Weyauwega-Fremont High School
  • Lauren Vande Walle, Appleton West High School
  • Lucy Morris, Appleton North High School
  • Macey Hechel, Appleton North High School
  • Logan Kroes, Appleton North High School

2018 scholarship winners:

  • Emma Pott, Kimberly
  • Samira Barti, Oshkosh North
  • Matilyn Duin, Hortonville
  • Erika Dorow, New London
  • Lucas Adrian, Fox Valley Lutheran
  • Kevin Pritzl, Appleton West
  • Tiffany Yang, UW Fox Valley
  • Marshall Thao, United American Hmong Association

How will you celebrate the UW? Check out the ways you can join the philanthropic festivities when Day of the Badger returns March 28–29.