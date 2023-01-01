Gracie Mastey

Hometown: Brillion, WI

Why did you decide to go to the University of Wisconsin?

Coming from a small town in Wisconsin, going to UW-Madison has always been a dream of mine. I had visited campus several times and gone to many different sporting events throughout the years, so when it was time to make my college decision, choosing the University of Wisconsin was an easy pick.

What are you interested in studying?

Originally, I was admitted as a pre-business student, but after my first semester I realized this was not the path for me. I have now declared the major of Human Development and Family Studies and have been very happy with my choice thus far.

Now that you have completed your first semester, what is one key thing you have learned?

One key thing that I have learned throughout my first semester is that everything happens for a reason. If I would not have switched into a psychology class my first week of the semester, I probably would not have ended up changing my major to what I am in today. If I had not been placed on the second floor of Sellery Residence Hall I would not have met my best friend. If I had not taken the difficult math class that I did I would not have developed the study skills that I now hold. Truly everything we go through has a purpose and that was made very clear in my first semester here at UW.

Have you joined any clubs or other organizations on campus?

One club that I have joined is Students for Social Welfare. I am currently enrolled in a social work class, and this club was mentioned to us within the course. I was interested and joined, and so far I am very happy with my decision. We work to assist those in need and provide support to individuals on and around campus, and this is something that I really enjoy.

Any words to those who support the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter?