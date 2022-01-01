Fox Valley Badger November Newsletter

Greetings from the Chapter President

Hello, Fox Valley Badgers!

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Although Thanksgiving for most will not be like prior years, the Fox Valley chapter hopes you and your family continue to be safe and well during our interesting 2020.

Feel like taking a break from the pandemic between the holidays? How about joining fellow alumni for a virtual beer tasting with Stone Arch Brewpub! See below for more details and a registration link.

The newsletter this month highlights three of our recent scholarship winners. First, one of our 2020 scholarship winners reports in, and then two others provide some on-campus pandemic feedback.

A big thank-you to all who supported the 2020 Fill the Hill campaign. It was a great success for the Fox Valley chapter with 18 donations (tops in the state of Wisconsin) and $1,615 raised to support future scholarships. With the match, we’ll see $3,230 going to provide scholarships to future freshmen from the Fox Valley area.

Thank you for your support and engagement with the Fox Valley chapter.

On, Wisconsin!

John Siebers ’78

President, Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA): Fox Valley Chapter

foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com

Virtual Beer Tasting with Stone Arch Brewpub

All Badger fans are invited to join the Fox Valley chapter’s first-ever virtual beer tasting, hosted by Stone Arch Brewpub. After a brief history and virtual tour, we’ll sample four of their craft beers.

Welcome the Newest Badgers

In 2020, the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter was able to award $2,000 scholarships to seven area high school seniors who are now attending UW–Madison. For the next few months, we are going to introduce you to recent scholarship recipients. This month, we introduce you to Carter Norton from Butte des Morts. Carter wants to study chemistry and go on to medical school.

2021 Scholarships

Parents and alumni, if you know of a high school senior applying to the UW, please let them know that they are now able to apply for the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter scholarship via their application dashboard on the Wisconsin Scholarship Hub (WiSH). It is important to note that students do not need to be accepted or admitted to apply for scholarships!

The Fox Valley chapter scholarships are available to residents of Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca, and Winnebago Counties. Applications will be accepted until early February 2021.

If you have any questions regarding the Fox Valley chapter or our scholarship program, please do not hesitate to contact us directly, or refer to our chapter website.

Join Chancellor Blank and Sign the Online Budget Petition

As a public university, UW–Madison relies on state funding and is greatly impacted by Wisconsin’s legislative process. The UW has a long history of state support, but that support is shifting and no longer guaranteed. Please take a moment to review how you can lend your voice to advocate for support of the UW. Remember, long-term accomplishments depend on actions taken in the short term.

Pandemic Experiences

The Fox Valley chapter asked recent scholarship winners for details on going to school during a pandemic.

Featured Bucky Business Partner

Neuroscience Group

1305 W. American Drive, Neenah, WI

Neuroscience Group is the only medical practice north of Milwaukee and Madison that combines neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedic spine surgery, interventional pain management, and physical therapy. The clinic is equipped with imaging, MRI, neurodiagnostics, and procedure labs, making it especially convenient for patients to have all their care in one location. Neuroscience Group has been working to improve the lives of patients for more than 25 years and has a history of providing the most advanced medical techniques available in northeast Wisconsin. Core values of teamwork and compassionate care permeate all they do; they strive to treat every patient like a part of the family.

Visit Neuroscience Group’s Facebook and LinkedIn.

Stay Connected