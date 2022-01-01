Skip Navigation

Fox Valley Chapter

A Wisconsin Alumni Association Bascom Chapter

Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.

 

The WAA: Fox Valley Chapter is proud to play an active role in supporting the goals of UW–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Association. We award annual scholarships to local students attending the UW. We help to bring the UW and the Wisconsin Idea to our community through educational, networking, and social events. We provide opportunities for alumni, students, parents, and all Badger fans to support and celebrate the University of Wisconsin.

About Us
Stay in Touch
Chapter News
Get Involved
Give to Local Scholarships
Student Scholarship Recipients
Local Badger Hangouts
Local Alumni Recognition
Past Events

Upcoming Events

Mar. 4

Charlie Berens Scholarship Benefit Performance — March 4, 2022

Chapters
Waverly Beach
Menasha, WI

Our Chapter Sponsors

WAA Stories

Blockchains, Cryptocurrencies, and NFTs

Wisconsin School of Business Professor Brad Chandler decodes non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies.

Read More >
The UW Now,
News,