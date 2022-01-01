The WAA: Cooweeja Native and Indigenous Affinity Group strives to use creative, innovative, and community-suggested programs to assist alumni and students in preserving their diverse cultural values. We serve to advance the mission of the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the university by advocating for Native and Indigenous participation, access, and utilization of resources. Furthermore, we honor the motto of the state with our group name — “Cooweeja” — meaning “Forward” in the Ho-Chunk language.