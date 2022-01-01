Cooweeja Native and Indigenous Affinity Group
A Wisconsin Alumni Association Group
Our group’s mission is to support the improvement of university policies as they relate to underrepresented students, create spaces for alumni to connect both professionally and socially, and provide opportunities for alumni to contribute to student success.
The WAA: Cooweeja Native and Indigenous Affinity Group strives to use creative, innovative, and community-suggested programs to assist alumni and students in preserving their diverse cultural values. We serve to advance the mission of the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the university by advocating for Native and Indigenous participation, access, and utilization of resources. Furthermore, we honor the motto of the state with our group name — “Cooweeja” — meaning “Forward” in the Ho-Chunk language.
WAA Stories
Did a Badger grad really help establish Veterans Day?