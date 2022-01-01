The WAA: Cooweeja (cho-way-ja) Native and Indigenous Affinity Group strives to support the improvement of university policies as they relate to our students, create spaces for Native alumni to connect both professionally and socially, and provide opportunities for alumni to contribute to student success. We serve to advance the mission of the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the university by advocating for Native and Indigenous participation, access, and utilization of resources. Our group name — “Cooweeja” — means “Forward” in the Ho-Chunk language.



Co-President - Nicole Soulier '09, MS '15







Co-President - David O'Connor '05, MS '13



David J. O'Connor is originally from and is a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (Ojibwe) in northern Wisconsin. In January 2012, he became the American Indian Studies Consultant at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI). In David's role at DPI, he supports school districts' efforts to provide instruction on the history, culture and tribal sovereignty of Wisconsin's American Indian nations and tribal communities, often referenced as Wisconsin Act 31 and the education of Native American students. David provides training opportunities and presents at conferences and workshops throughout the state of Wisconsin on American Indian education and studies. He also provides general consultation on issues related to the education of American Indian students. David serves as liaison to American Indian nations and tribal communities of Wisconsin; tribal education departments, Wisconsin Indian Education Association (WIEA), Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council (GLITC) and the Special Committee on State-Tribal Relations. David received both his Masters of Science (M.S.) degree in Educational Leadership Policy and Analysis (ELPA) and Bachelors of Arts (B.A.) degree in History with certificates in American Indian Studies and Chican@ and Latin@ Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is also a graduate of the School District of Ashland where he did his K-12 education and a graduate of the Bad River Tribal Head Start where he started his education and his early learning.



Treasurer - Faun Moses BA '04

Faun is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. She attended the University of Wisconsin- Madison from 2000-2004, where she was actively involved with Wunk Sheek, the Native American student organization.



Faun then began her career with the Wisconsin State Public Defender (WSPD) as an Investigator in 2005. A few years later, she attended UW-Madison Law School, where she worked with the Innocence Project, ACLU's Capital Punishment Project, and interned in the WSPD's Madison Trial Office Adult and Juvenile Division, as part of the Defender Project. In law school, Faun was actively involved with ILSA, the Indigenous Law Students Association.

After law school, in 2010, Faun continued her career with the Wisconsin State Public Defender's Office, when she began working in the Madison Appellate office. In 2015, she started working in the Janesville Trial office as a Local Attorney Manager and subsequently became the Regional Attorney Manager of the Janesville Region.

Secretary - Crystal Lepscier BFA '05, MS '11

Crystal Lepscier (Waqsepāēhketukiw) is an enrolled member of the Little Shell Band of Chippewa of Montana. Her mother is enrolled Stockbridge-Munsee and father (kaeh nap) is enrolled Menominee, making her a descendant of both Wisconsin tribal communities. Her primary role at UWGB is to serve as the First Nations Student Success Coordinator, which means she strives to serve and support First Nations students on campus. She does this work by meeting with students to address their needs, creating programming that will support First Nations students interests and success, partnering throughout the University with various departments to build infrastructure designed with the needs of First Nations students in mind, and establishing and maintaining relationships with local tribal communities. Crystal earned both her Master of Science (M.S.) degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis (2011) and her Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Studio Art (2005) from UW-Madison. She is currently a doctoral candidate in UWGB First Nations Education Doctorate program, and is focusing her research on First Nations students in Higher Education with an emphasis on well-being and healing.

Communications - Katrina Brook Flores BA '07

Katrina Brook Flores aka El La Katrina is an Indigenous Xicanx multimedia and multi-practice artist born in Wisconsin with creative rootedness in visual arts, poetry and Hip-Hop cultural practice through Breakin’ and Spoken Word. Their work addresses the meaning of boundary-spanning, border-crossing, and binary-breaking through experiencing the way colonial systems, hierarchical institutions, gendered constructs and conquer & divide tactics have hurt Indigenous communities and natural ecosystems globally. Their work seeks to offer solutions, healings and hope in calling forward a (re)claimed and (re)imagined future rooted in joyful ways of being and ancestral teachings.

El La Katrina is a graduate from UW-Madison with a BA '07 in East Asian Languages & Literature (Mandarin Chinese) and Latinx and Chicanx Studies. While at UW-Madison, they served in multiple roles including the Arts-In-Education Director for OMAI & First Wave as well as the Co-Director of Breakin’ The Law: International Festival of Urban Movement.

After moving to Chicago, El La Katrina served as the Community Programs Director for RedMoon Theater and was later hired as a consultant for The B-Series at the Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago where they also served as Associate Curator. Before becoming a full-time artist, El La Katrina worked as the Chief Operating Officer of The Firehouse Community Arts Center in the Chicago neighborhood of North Lawndale to assist in building the capacities of the organization in their inaugural year of funding with the Chicago CRED Program under Arne Duncan to achieve a transformative reduction in Chicago gun violence with justice involved youth where she successfully made organizational and process improvements that lead to securing a second year of funding at $1.2M.