It’s our 10th annual day of giving and goofiness! Starting at 5 p.m. on October 20, Badgers and friends around the world will fill Bascom Hill with pink lawn flamingos. For 24 hours, every gift the UW receives will add one flamingo to our fabulous flock. Join us as we celebrate 10 years of flamingo “fun-raising” and help support the life-changing power of a UW education!

Whether you’re in Madison or on the other side of the world, you can join this beloved UW tradition with online flamingo fun!

Schedule of Events

Thursday, Oct. 20

5 p.m. Fill the Hill begins

Friday, Oct. 21

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Flamingle on the Hill: students can visit the flock and participate in activities and giveaways

5 p.m. Fill the Hill ends