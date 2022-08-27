WAA: Bay Area Badgers Bratfest 2022

The Annual South Bay Bratfest is back! Catch up with your fellow badgers before the football season begins in the backyard of alumnus Beth Fuller’s home in Palo Alto. Along with brats, we will have side dishes and drinks for those who register. Payment (cash or Venmo) will be collected at the door. A door prize drawing full of Badger spirit will happen at 3:00PM. Come enjoy some good old Badger spirit!