Admissions 101

Do you have an aspiring #FutureBadger in your family? Find out about the UW–Madison admissions process and timelines and get tips on the college application process from the team in the Office of Admissions and Recruitment. Join us online for a live presentation and Q & A to learn:

What does the Office of Admissions look for, and what is “holistic review”?

What is important to know before and when applying to UW–Madison?

What does it mean that UW–Madison is “test optional” until 2025?

… and much more!

Families are encouraged to attend this free, virtual program together.

Registration is required to access this YouTube Live event.

Speakers

Mark Swenson ’12, MS’17

Manager of Alumni Relations and National Recruitment

Nicole Shelley ’16, MS’20

Admissions Counselor, Alumni Relations

Additional Information

This program focuses on how to create a strong college application. Speakers are not able to answer questions about applications that have already been submitted. Participation in this event will not impact admission.