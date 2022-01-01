Varsity Chapter status is conferred on chapters that display a high level of organization and performance. Varsity Chapters receive additional WFAA support and resources. In order to be considered for Varsity Chapter status, a chapter must submit an annual report by October 1 detailing its qualifications in the following areas
Annual Administrative Requirements
- Establish a board of directors consisting of UW–Madison alumni
- Hold at least two board meetings annually
- Create chapter bylaws
- Submit an annual report and board roster
- Sign a data agreement
- Direct communications to chapter participants through the WFAA email system
- Use WAA-branded logos and materials for all communications and promotional materials at events
- Carry out ongoing fundraising eorts to fund a scholarship program
- Refrain from charging chapter dues
- Maintain a WFAA-hosted chapter website
Fulfill Annual Event Requirements
- Founders’ Day celebration
- If applicable:
- Badger Student Send-O celebration
WAA Support for Varsity Chapters
Varsity Chapters receive all of the support offered to WAA-recognized chapters, plus:
- Chapter scholarship program support
- Chapter website and support
- Founders’ Day speaker and marketing support
- Badger Student Send-O Celebration marketing support
- WAA- and university-branded items, materials, and social media, for some events
- Eligibility to apply for educational and programming grants to fund new events and activities (or to enhance existing
- ones)
- Eligibility to apply in advance for travel grants for chapter leaders who attend WAA leadership events
- Choice of one custom chapter-identity item
- One paid registration to attend the annual Badger Leaders Conference