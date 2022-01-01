Skip Navigation

Varsity Chapter status is conferred on chapters that display a high level of organization and performance. Varsity Chapters receive additional WFAA support and resources. In order to be considered for Varsity Chapter status, a chapter must submit an annual report by October 1 detailing its qualifications in the following areas

Annual Administrative Requirements

  • Establish a board of directors consisting of UW–Madison alumni
  • Hold at least two board meetings annually
  • Create chapter bylaws
  • Submit an annual report and board roster
  • Sign a data agreement
  • Direct communications to chapter participants through the WFAA email system
  • Use WAA-branded logos and materials for all communications and promotional materials at events
  • Carry out ongoing fundraising eorts to fund a scholarship program
  • Refrain from charging chapter dues
  • Maintain a WFAA-hosted chapter website

Fulfill Annual Event Requirements

  • Founders’ Day celebration
  • If applicable:
    • Badger Student Send-O celebration

WAA Support for Varsity Chapters

Varsity Chapters receive all of the support offered to WAA-recognized chapters, plus:

  • Chapter scholarship program support
  • Chapter website and support
  • Founders’ Day speaker and marketing support
  • Badger Student Send-O Celebration marketing support
  • WAA- and university-branded items, materials, and social media, for some events
  • Eligibility to apply for educational and programming grants to fund new events and activities (or to enhance existing
  • ones)
  • Eligibility to apply in advance for travel grants for chapter leaders who attend WAA leadership events
  • Choice of one custom chapter-identity item
  • One paid registration to attend the annual Badger Leaders Conference