Email or Event Request Form

In light of the pandemic, we are making the following interim changes to Badger Leader communications:
- All communications will be reviewed by our internal team. Necessary updates will be discussed with the requester.
- Communications may have a longer lead time than normal.
Thank you for your continued understanding and support!
After completing all required parts of the form and submitting it, you will receive a confirmation email.
If you do not receive confirmation, contact your WAA representative.
Email and Event Best Practices
You will have an opportunity to review your email/web page/registration page before it is sent/goes live.
Your email send date will be confirmed by your WAA representative. You may request special considerations in the notes section of the form below, but these cannot be guaranteed.
Emails requested via this form will be sent out to all alumni, WAA members, and chapter committee members in your region, unless otherwise requested (see FAQ).
Single emails and event promotions (No registration needed):
- Turnaround time: 3–5 business days
- Use this event marketing text guide to write your email and event page text.
- Check out this email example for an idea of what your email may look like.
Newsletters, event promotions, or solicitations (with event page and/or registration):
- Turnaround time: 5–7 business days
- Newsletters will be formatted by the WAA digital production team based on best practices and the content you submit. Here is an example of what your newsletter may look like.
Event web page and/or event registration (No additional email communication):
- Turnaround time: 3–5 business days
- Event web pages will be formatted by the WAA digital production team based on best practices and the content you submit. Here is an example of what your event page may look like.
If you have any questions about this form, please see the FAQ section.