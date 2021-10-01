Skip Navigation

Email or Event Request Form

Badger Leaders Resources

In light of the pandemic, we are making the following interim changes to Badger Leader communications:

  • All communications will be reviewed by our internal team. Necessary updates will be discussed with the requester.
  • Communications may have a longer lead time than normal.

Thank you for your continued understanding and support!

After completing all required parts of the form and submitting it, you will receive a confirmation email.

If you do not receive confirmationcontact your WAA representative.

Email and Event Best Practices

You will have an opportunity to review your email/web page/registration page before it is sent/goes live.

Your email send date will be confirmed by your WAA representative. You may request special considerations in the notes section of the form below, but these cannot be guaranteed.

Emails requested via this form will be sent out to all alumni, WAA members, and chapter committee members in your region, unless otherwise requested (see FAQ).

Single emails and event promotions (No registration needed):

Newsletters, event promotions, or solicitations (with event page and/or registration):

  • Turnaround time: 5–7 business days
  • Newsletters will be formatted by the WAA digital production team based on best practices and the content you submit. Here is an example of what your newsletter may look like.

Event web page and/or event registration (No additional email communication):

  • Turnaround time: 3–5 business days
  • Event web pages will be formatted by the WAA digital production team based on best practices and the content you submit. Here is an example of what your event page may look like.

If you have any questions about this form, please see the FAQ section.

    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
  • Limit your subject line to 50 characters. Some mobile devices will cut off subject lines after 35 characters.
    (maxiumum 50 characters)
  • Your email text will be a short paragraph (2–3 sentences) to grab your readers’ attention. You do not need to include the date, time, location, or price of your event in this text. That information will be highlighted separately. Character limit: 500
    (maxiumum 500 characters)
  • The event page text can be a longer than the email text. You may want to include additional information about the event or venue that is not included in the email. Character limit: 1000
    (maxiumum 1000 characters)
  • Which category would you prefer the email header image to be from?
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
  • You are welcome to select images from the University Communications photo library. Simply list the photo title.
  • Please make sure your file is one of the following file types: .png, .jpg, or .gif. To use it in an email, it must be at least 600 pixels wide. Make sure your file name does not include punctuation as this can cause the form to not submit properly.
    •  
    •  
  • If different than requester.
  • United States
    •  
    •  
  • The event page text can be a longer than the email text. You may want to include additional information about the event or venue that is not included in the email. Character limit: 1000
    (maxiumum 1000 characters)
  • Minimum of 3–5 business days after this request is submitted.
  • The last date you will accept registrations. Please leave blank if you will accept walk-ins.
  • Prices, what the price includes, menu options, package add-ons, parking suggestions, and any other relevant event information.
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  
    •  

  • If you have any other images or files that you would like to include with your request, please load them here. Please make sure your file is one of the following file types: .doc, .docx, .png, or .jpg. Make sure your file name does not include punctuation as this can cause the form to not submit properly.

    If you have more than four files to upload, or if you experience uploading issues, please email the files to your WAA representative.