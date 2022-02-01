Chapter Member Recognition Certificate

This certificate recognizes local alumni chapter members who have volunteered their time, took charge, and did an exceptional job on a certain program or service to their chapter.

Process

Alumni chapter members are responsible for selecting fellow chapter members for this recognition

Criteria

This recognition may be presented at the chapter's discretion.

Timeline

This certificate may be presented at any time.

Certificate Presentation

The chapter may download the certificate, fill in the names, and print as needed. Information to be filled in should include:

Chapter name

Name of the individual to be recognized

Name and graduation year of the chapter president (ex: Jane Doe ’95)

In the event that the chapter president is the recipient, another board member's name should be included as the presenter.