Chapter Member Recognition Certificate

This certificate recognizes local alumni chapter members who have volunteered their time, took charge, and did an exceptional job on a certain program or service to their chapter.
Process
Alumni chapter members are responsible for selecting fellow chapter members for this recognition
Criteria
This recognition may be presented at the chapter's discretion.
Timeline
This certificate may be presented at any time.
Certificate Presentation
The chapter may download the certificate, fill in the names, and print as needed. Information to be filled in should include:
- Chapter name
- Name of the individual to be recognized
- Name and graduation year of the chapter president (ex: Jane Doe ’95)
In the event that the chapter president is the recipient, another board member's name should be included as the presenter.
Questions?
Email your chapter representative or call +1 608-262-2551