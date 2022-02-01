Alumni Group Awards

Skip Navigation
 

UW–Madison alumni and supporters push boundaries, rise to great heights, and give back. In the spirit of the Wisconsin Idea, WAA chapters and groups have the opportunity to recognize alumni who demonstrate the ideals of progress, discovery, service, and leadership.

Award Presentation

We encourage you to present your awards at a large signature event or annual Founders’ Day celebration to honor awardees with other alumni in your chapter or group region.

All award requests are due a minimum of eight weeks prior to your event.

Board Recognition Certificate

This certificate recognizes outgoing chapter or group board members upon the conclusion of their service. There is no nomination process necessary for this recognition. Present board members are responsible for completing, printing, and presenting the certificate at their discretion.

