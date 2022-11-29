Thomas Zander Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Thomas K. Zander ’75, JD’77 was the 2022 recipient of the Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund’s Howard B. Eisenberg Lifetime Achievement Award for his career-long commitment to the principle of equal justice under law. Dr. Zander was the executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee from 1981 to 1994. As a lawyer, he successfully litigated class action lawsuits on behalf of persons alleged to be mentally disabled, which led to law reform. He is a forensic psychologist, licensed in Wisconsin and Florida, who provides pro bono forensic psychological evaluations in cases involving indigent litigants. Dr. Zander received a bachelor’s degree in political science from UW–Madison, graduating with honors. He then earned his JD from UW Law School, graduating cum laude.