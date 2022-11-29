Home
Thomas Zander Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Thomas K. Zander ’75, JD’77 was the 2022 recipient of the Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund’s Howard B. Eisenberg Lifetime Achievement Award for his career-long commitment to the principle of equal justice under law. Dr. Zander was the executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee from 1981 to 1994. As a lawyer, he successfully litigated class action lawsuits on behalf of persons alleged to be mentally disabled, which led to law reform. He is a forensic psychologist, licensed in Wisconsin and Florida, who provides pro bono forensic psychological evaluations in cases involving indigent litigants. Dr. Zander received a bachelor’s degree in political science from UW–Madison, graduating with honors. He then earned his JD from UW Law School, graduating cum laude.