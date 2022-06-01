Wendy Hathaway Joins League of Women Voters of Dane County as Executive Director

The League of Women Voters of Dane County has hired Wendy Hathaway ’04 as their executive director. In her new role, Hathaway will oversee and coordinate LWVDC’s grassroots, volunteer-driven activities to empower voters and defend democracy. Responsibilities include fund development, communications strategy, and organizational leadership, as well as strategic and operational oversight.

Before joining LWVDC’s staff, Hathaway was a dedicated member and active in many voter service efforts.

Hathaway is a successful entrepreneur, managing a thriving freelance writing business 2014–21. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Women’s Medical Fund of Wisconsin.

Since earning her bachelor of arts degree in journalism and her bachelor of arts in communication arts — radio, television & film from UW–Madison, her professional career and volunteer commitments have spanned many specialties and industries, from broadcast journalism and marketing and communications to project coordination to political campaigns and grassroots activism.