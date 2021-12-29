WALSAA Welcomes Mike Kawleski to Board of Directors

The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association (WALSAA) announced Mike Kawleski ’84 as one of the newest members of the WALSAA Board of Directors. Mike Kawleski is the public affairs manager for Georgia-Pacific in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. At UW–Madison, he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and Alpha Zeta. Kawleski was also a UW CALS lecturer for Agricultural Journalism Publicity and Farm and Industry Short Course (FISC) Business Communications. He resides in Sobieski, Wisconsin, with Jeanne, his wife of 37 years. They have three children, Daniel (married to Karen), Laura, and Amy. Kawleski enjoys woodworking, music, reading, cooking, and playing guitar.