von Briesen & Roper, s.c Promotes Joseph J. Rolling to Shareholder

Joseph J. Rolling ’09, JD’14 has been promoted to shareholder at von Briesen & Roper, s.c. Rolling is a member of the Real Estate Section in the Madison office. He focuses his practice on real estate issues involving eminent domain, land use litigation, and property tax assessments. Rolling serves as chair of the Wisconsin chapter’s Legislation Committee for the International Right of Way Association and is a member of Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors and an affiliate of the Appraisal Institute. He is also a member of the American and Dane County Bar Associations. He received a BS, with distinction, and a JD from the University of Wisconsin from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.