The Cutest New Badger in New York!

Dec. 03, 2021
Category: Family

Lauren Peterson ’10 and Liz Zaretsky welcomed baby Remy in August 2021. Although Remy was born into a house with divided Big Ten allegiances, mom and mom are confident he’ll be jumping around in no time. Remy’s Badger grandparents, aunt, and uncle can’t wait to take him for his first ice cream at the Union Terrace.

