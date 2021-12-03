Home
>
The Cutest New Badger in New York!
The Cutest New Badger in New York!
Lauren Peterson ’10 and Liz Zaretsky welcomed baby Remy in August 2021. Although Remy was born into a house with divided Big Ten allegiances, mom and mom are confident he’ll be jumping around in no time. Remy’s Badger grandparents, aunt, and uncle can’t wait to take him for his first ice cream at the Union Terrace.
More Alumni Notes
Dr. Kris Ellingsen ’79, DVM’88 was nominated by the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon for an award of excellence.
JDRF Illinois Young Leadership Committee has named Kelsey Cleland ’14 as its new president.
Lauren Peterson ’10 and Liz Zaretsky welcomed baby Remy in August 2021.
James M. Quigley is the new president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML)–Illinois Chapter.
Alexander Canizares ’99 has been named partner at Perkins Coie.
Dr. Kris Ellingsen ’79, DVM’88 was nominated by the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon for an award of excellence.
JDRF Illinois Young Leadership Committee has named Kelsey Cleland ’14 as its new president.
Lauren Peterson ’10 and Liz Zaretsky welcomed baby Remy in August 2021.
James M. Quigley is the new president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML)–Illinois Chapter.
Alexander Canizares ’99 has been named partner at Perkins Coie.
Dr. Kris Ellingsen ’79, DVM’88 was nominated by the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon for an award of excellence.
JDRF Illinois Young Leadership Committee has named Kelsey Cleland ’14 as its new president.
Lauren Peterson ’10 and Liz Zaretsky welcomed baby Remy in August 2021.
James M. Quigley is the new president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML)–Illinois Chapter.
Alexander Canizares ’99 has been named partner at Perkins Coie.