Tara Hallam Ingalls Earns Service Above Self Award

In 1989 the slogan “Service Above Self” was formally established as the principal motto of Rotary International because it best conveys the philosophy of unselfish volunteer service that defines its mission and purpose. Each year, Madison South Rotary awards a Service Above Self Award to a member who demonstrates their commitment to helping others by volunteering their time and talents. Congratulations, Tara Ingalls ’97, on being named the club’s 2021–22 award recipient!