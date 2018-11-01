Home
Susan Brnovich confirmed as Federal Judge
Susan Brnovich (Skibba) was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a district judge of the U.S. District on October 11, 2018. Brnovich served as a Maricopa County Court commissioner from 2003 to 2009, and has been a judge at the court since 2009. Susan received her undergraduate and law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
More Alumni Notes
UW alumnus Dylan Moriarty ’13 has been recognized by the Overseas Press Club for his work with the Washington Post.
Jill Koski ’91 has been named the next president and CEO of The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, IL.
