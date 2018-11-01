Skip Navigation

Susan Brnovich confirmed as Federal Judge

Nov. 01, 2018
Category: Career

Susan Brnovich (Skibba) was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a district judge of the U.S. District on October 11, 2018. Brnovich served as a Maricopa County Court commissioner from 2003 to 2009, and has been a judge at the court since 2009. Susan received her undergraduate and law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

For more information, visit U.S. News & World Report.
