Solomon H. Ashby Jr. Begins Term as President of Bar Association

The Old Dominion Bar Association (ODBA), an 82-year-old association of African American attorneys in the Commonwealth of Virginia, has elected Solomon H. Ashby Jr. ’90, JD’95, a partner at McIntyre Stein & Ashby PLLC, Norfolk, VA, as president for the 2022–24 term. Prior to becoming a partner at McIntyre, Stein & Ashby, PLLC, he served as city attorney for Portsmouth, VA, and assistant city attorney for Atlanta, GA, and Suffolk, VA. Prior to his municipal service, Ashby worked in private practice in Atlanta and at Willcox and Savage, PC, in Norfolk, VA. “As President of the ODBA, I am pleased to give back to the organization that offered me my first summer law student intern fellowship and to continue to press for diversity, equity, and inclusion. So I will take this opportunity to build upon the efforts of many friends and colleagues of the UW Minority Coalition, National Black Law Students Association, and the National Bar Association.”