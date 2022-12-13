Scientific Award: John E. Tanner

Skip Navigation

Dec. 13, 2022
Category: Recognition

John Tanner PhD’66 gave an invited talk at Cardiff, Wales, in February 2017 regarding his development of the nuclear magnetic resonance method of measuring restricted diffusion in fluids.

