Scientific Award: John E. Tanner
John Tanner PhD’66 gave an invited talk at Cardiff, Wales, in February 2017 regarding his development of the nuclear magnetic resonance method of measuring restricted diffusion in fluids.
More Alumni Notes
Gideon Martin ’09 has joined the National Hockey League Players’ Association as associate counsel.
Margaret W. Rossiter MA’67 has been awarded the prestigious George Sarton Medal.
